Police say suspicious object which sparked security alert in Derry was an elaborate hoax

The security alert in the Templemore Road area of Derry has ended.

Police and ATO examined a suspicious object, which was discovered in the area at around 4.20 pm this afternoon, and have declared it an elaborate hoax.

The object has been taken away for further examination and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with any information about this incident, to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1071 of 05/04/21.