Police say children as young as 12 involved in latest disturbances in Waterside area of Derry last night

The PSNI have renewed an appeal for violence in the Waterside area of Derry to stop.

It follows trouble in the Irish Street area last night and comes after a week-long series of attacks on police in Tullyally, Lincoln Courts and Nelson Drive.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "Last night (Sunday 4th April) we saw further disorder on our streets in the Waterside area, which started shortly after 9pm.

"Again, we saw our officers targeted, pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in the Dungiven Road area where pallets were placed on the road and set alight. This saw the main road closed for a time, causing disruption for local drivers.

"Thankfully, last night none of our officers were injured as they worked to bring the disorder to an end.

"I will reiterate our disappointment that we had another night of senseless and reckless criminal behaviour that achieves nothing but cause damage to the community.

"It is also shocking that some of those involved in last night's disorder were children, some as young as 12 years old along with others up to 18 years old and a mix of male and females."

Chief Superintendent Jones said the violence was 'totally unacceptable'.

"It is crucial we send out a message to those responsible that such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

"People deserve to feel safe within their own homes and be able to walk the streets without fear.

"I am again asking all those in our community with influence to use that influence so we do not see any further disgraceful scenes of violence on our streets and ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm.

“My job is to keep people safe and I will continue to work alongside local representatives, partner agencies and members of the community to address any issues. I would appeal to everyone in the area to help diffuse any local tensions and prevent any further incidents.”