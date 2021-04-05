Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Further disturbances in the Waterside area of Derry last night

Items set on fire during trouble at Irish Street

Further disturbances in the Waterside area of Derry last night

Police land rovers at the scene of the trouble last night at Irish Street. Photo by Nathan Edgar

Reporter:

Staff reporter

There was further trouble in the Waterside area of Derry last night.

Items were placed on the Dungiven Road at the entrance to Irish Street and set on fire.

There were also reports of a petrol bomb being thrown during the disturbances.

Last night's trouble was the latest violent incidents in Protestant areas of Derry.

There have been disturbances in the Tullyally, Lincoln Courts and Nelson Drive areas in recent days.

A large number of police officers have been injured during the violence, while a care home in Nelson Drive was also damaged.

Police and community leaders have appealed for the violence to stop.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie