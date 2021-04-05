Further disturbances in the Waterside area of Derry last night

Contact
Police land rovers at the scene of the trouble last night at Irish Street. Photo by Nathan Edgar
There was further trouble in the Waterside area of Derry last night.
Items were placed on the Dungiven Road at the entrance to Irish Street and set on fire.
There were also reports of a petrol bomb being thrown during the disturbances.
Last night's trouble was the latest violent incidents in Protestant areas of Derry.
There have been disturbances in the Tullyally, Lincoln Courts and Nelson Drive areas in recent days.
A large number of police officers have been injured during the violence, while a care home in Nelson Drive was also damaged.
Police and community leaders have appealed for the violence to stop.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.