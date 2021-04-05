Further disturbances in the Waterside area of Derry last night

There was further trouble in the Waterside area of Derry last night.

Items were placed on the Dungiven Road at the entrance to Irish Street and set on fire.

There were also reports of a petrol bomb being thrown during the disturbances.

Last night's trouble was the latest violent incidents in Protestant areas of Derry.

There have been disturbances in the Tullyally, Lincoln Courts and Nelson Drive areas in recent days.

A large number of police officers have been injured during the violence, while a care home in Nelson Drive was also damaged.

Police and community leaders have appealed for the violence to stop.