Two teenage girls struck by a car in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and two female pedestrians.

Officers attended Lowry’s Lane, just off the Glen Road, close to the entrance Pairc Colmcille GAA pitch, shortly after midnight last night.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who were sitting on the footpath at the time of the incident were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

Constable Steven Toner said: “We can confirm as yet no persons have been arrested in relation to the incident and police are actively seeking to identify the driver of this vehicle.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing a white vehicle with a male driver prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about a white vehicle, make and model unknown, that was present in the area at the time, and had a learner’s ‘L’ plate on the rear window.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police at Strand Road Station on 101 quoting reference number 10 of 03/04/21.”

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.