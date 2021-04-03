Care home damaged and 12 police officers injured during another night of violence in Derry

A care home was damaged during another night of violence last night in the Waterside area of Derry.

The PSNI said that 12 of their officers were hurt during the trouble in the Nelson Drive and Tullyally areas.

It was fifth consecutive night of violence in the Tullyally area.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, Area Commander, Derry City and Strabane, said: “Last night, Friday, 2 April, police received reports of youths gathering in the area of Nelson Drive and Tullyally areas of Derry/Londonderry.

“On their arrival, they came under sustained attack from a large group of youths and young adults throwing masonry, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks. As a result 12 officers sustained injuries including head, leg and foot wounds.

“Also during last night’s disorder damage was caused to a care home in the Nelson Drive Area. This has caused untold fear and distress to the residents.

"A care home should be a place of sanctuary for some of the most vulnerable people in our society. I would speak directly to those who were rioting last night, how would you feel if your grandmother or grandfather was in this care home and subjected to this violence?"

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones continued: “This has been the fifth night of disorder in Derry/Londonderry, this is totally unacceptable. It is vital that we all send out a message to those responsible that such behaviour will not be tolerated. The people of Derry/Londonderry deserve to feel safe within their own homes and be able to walk the streets without fear.

“I would ask that anyone who has any influence in communities – whether parents, guardians, community or elected representatives – please, use that influence to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm.

“My job is to keep people safe and I will continue to work alongside local representatives, partner agencies and members of the community to address any issues. I would appeal to everyone in the area to help diffuse any local tensions and prevent any further incidents.”