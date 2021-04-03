Bin collections in Derry will operate as normal over the Easter holidays

Details of Derry City and Strabane District Council's opening hours and services have been confirmed for the Easter holidays.

The main offices on Strand Road is closed and will reopen on Wednesday, April 7.

The offices on Derry Road, Strabane will close on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6.

Refuse collection services will operate as normal over the holiday period, while the council's recycling centres will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4, and Monday, April 5.

Recycling Centres at Strathfoyle, Pennyburn and Glendermott Road will be closed on Easter Sunday and all sites will be closed on Easter Monday before operating as normal from Tuesday, April 6.

Leisure services remain closed in line with the guidelines from the Northern Ireland Executive to limit the spread of Covid 19.

In light of the public's wishes to visit loved ones in cemeteries, summer closing hours of 7pm are now in operation.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, took the opportunity to extend his best wishes to everyone over the Easter break.

"I hope everyone takes a break from their hectic schedules to spend time with their family this Easter," he said.

"We are still living with the threat of the spread of Covid 19 so I would like to encourage the public to limit your contacts and stick to the health advice around social distancing, masks in public places and hand washing."

For further information visit the council website at www.derrystrabane.com.