Oyster trestles dumped in Lough Foyle
Buncrana Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at Clar shore in Redcastle at some stage between January 14 and March 15.
31 double oyster trestles had been cut in half and were then taken from the shore and dumped further out to sea. The trestles were dumped in a manner that was extremely dangerous for boats.
The trestles were recovered on this occasion and there was no further damage or any injury as a result of the incident but the situation could have been an awful lot worse.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 0749320540.
