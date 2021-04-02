Drugs and cash seized in Magherafelt

Cash and a quantity of Class B drugs has been seized as part of a police operation linked to the supply of controlled drugs in the Magherafelt area yesterday.

Inspector David Cochrane said: “This has resulted in the seizure of approximately £29k of Cash, Class B drugs to the value of £30k and a large quantity of Cannabis Edibles.

“We will continue to work in partnership with communities to reduce harm by removing drugs and harmful substances from your area and put those responsible before the Court.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs, or anyone who has concerns, to get in touch with us on 101.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers on 0800555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.