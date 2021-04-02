Contact

Mental health charities to benefit from 'Vale Force

Five-man team to run to 12 GAA grounds in three days

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Five members of the Faughanvale GAA club are planning Vale Force, a novel fundraising idea to raise money to support mental health charities.

Daryl Moore, Mark O'Hara, Shaun Cassidy, Declan and Martin McGuinness will run around 12 clubs in a three-day period in June. All funds going to two 'very worthwhile' charities Aware NI and LIPS.

“With the difficult times that we have all gone through over the last year and with, hopefully, the end in sight,” outlines a statement on the group's fundraising page.

“We know that the already huge issue of mental health in our community will become even more prevalent in the coming months and years.

“As such this is our way to give a little bit of support to these two charities who will be needed even more than ever to help support those in need.”

The challenge is inspired by the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge with an 'added twist' and 14 extra miles.

“We aim to run 100km in 48 hours at 4 hour intervals,” the statement continued.

Starting at Faughanvale, they will take in 11 other local clubs by running from one club to the next every four hours we will be calling at Slaughtmanus, Ardmore, Claudy, Craigbane, Banagher, Foreglen, Drum, Dungiven, Drumsurn, Limavady, Glack before returning to Faughanvale.

“We would like to thank all the clubs for allowing us to stop at their premises, MFC Sports for making the jerseys and Healthy Cave for providing us with the food on the days.”

All donations can be made via: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vale-force

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


