Planning permission refused for asphalt plant close to Derry/Donegal border

Donegal County Council has refused to grant planning permission for an asphalt plant close to the Derry/Donegal border.

The planning application for the plant was submitted to Donegal County Council by Moyle Plant Limited in February 2020.

The council subsequently sought a Natura Impact Statement.

The community living in the vicinity of the the proposed plant at the Barr's Pit quarry in Gortnaskea, at the foot of Scalp Mountain, had lodged 47 objections to the planning application.

The South Inishowen Against Asphalt Plant was also formed in opposition to the proposal.

Local people were concerned about the potentially harmful effects of chemicals emitted from the asphalt plant.