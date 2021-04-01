Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Stormont Executive agrees that all children in Northern Ireland will return to school from April 12

Years 8 to 11 to return to face-to-face teaching from that date

classroom

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Pupils in all primary and post-primary schools will return to school after the Easter holidays.

This follows a review during today’s Executive meeting when it was agreed that the remaining students in years 8 to 11 could resume face-to-face teaching from April 12.

Education Minister Peter Weir said: “A major milestone has been reached today with the Executive agreeing to move ahead as planned to allow pupils in year 8 to 11 to return to school after Easter. 

“All of our pupils will now be back in school, engaging with teachers and socialising with their friends. We must all keep playing our part in ensuring our schools are safe and remain open.

“It is important that staff and students ensure they follow the Department’s guidance including social distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings where required.

“The message remains that parents and guardians should wear a mask when they are picking up or dropping off their child and not congregate around the school gates.”

The Department will write to schools with any updates or clarifications to the guidance.

Concluding, the Minister said that he would continue to support education settings to help them manage the impact of the pandemic.  

He said: “It is important that schools, students and parents are confident that our schools are safe. The introduction of testing, which will continue to be rolled out for pupils over the coming months, will help provide significant reassurance.

“I will also continue to invest in resources to help pupils who have faced disruption to their learning.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie