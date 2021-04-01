City of Culture year played a key role in bringing communities together in Derry

The City of Culture celebrations in 2013 helped people from a Protestant background feel more welcome in Derry, a local DUP politician has said.

The party's Foyle MLA Gary Middleton was speaking this week at the launch of a new report into the views of Protestants living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The study, which was carried out on behalf of the Londonderry Bands Forum, interviewed more than 400 people in the council area to find out their views on a wide range of issues.

A similar study was carried out in 2005 in conjunction with Queen's University and the University of Ulster.

When compared to the 2005 findings, the new study shows a 49% increase in the number of Protestants under the age of 24 who 'feel welcome throughout the city/town in which they live'.

The study also shows that members of the local Protestant community now feel more comfortable visiting Derry's city centre.

In 2005, 26% of respondents said that they would not go to Guildhall Square. In the new study, this figure has fallen to 4%.

The percentage of people who say they feel comfortable visiting Foyle Street has witnessed a similar decline from 34% to 9%.

The new study highlights that the Peace Bridge and the bringing of Protestant cultural events to the cityside has 'had an evident impact on cross-city mobility'.

The new report was launched on Monday.

Speaking during a discussion to mark the launch, Mr Middleton welcomed the new report and said initiatives such as the construction of the Peace Bridge and the 2013 City of Culture celebrations had helped make the local Protestant community feel more welcome in the city.

“That (City of Culture) played a huge role in getting people across to various events right across the city where they felt, you know what, it doesn't matter if I am Protestant or Catholic or whatever background I come from I can feel part of this and I am welcome,” he said.

Mr Middleton praised ongoing cross-community projects but said it was important that they had an impact and were not just 'tokenism'.

“There needs to be a feeling that if we are going to be involved in this, then there is going to be a genuine partnership, it is not tick box exercise. We want a lasting legacy from some of the projects we are going to be involved in.”

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Martina Anderson also spoke at this week's event and said there were some 'very positives' from the new report.

She also praised the cross-community work of local groups and said that efforts must continue to make people from a Protestant background feel welcome in the local area.

“As someone who had felt that I was born into a state that did not want me or welcome me, I do not want people in the Protestant/unionist/loyalist community that they are in a city which doesn't want them or welcome them,” she said.

“The fact that the research has said that a significant number of them feel that they are not wanted or that they feel that the other community wants them to leave.

“I certainly do not want people from the Protestant/unionist/loyalist community to leave.

“I think the research is a great foundation stone on which we can build to outreach and engage respectfully and have conversations going forward,” she added.