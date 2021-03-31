More petrol bombs thrown during trouble in the Waterside area of Derry tonight

There has been more trouble tonight in the Waterside area of Derry.

On Monday and Tuesday nights of this week, petrol bombs were thrown at police officers in the Currynierin area.

Local SDLP councillor Martin Reilly said there are further disturbances tonight at the bottom of Church Brae and Ardmore Road.

He said that more petrol bombs have been thrown at police and that burning barricades have been placed in the road.

Cllr Reilly appealed for the trouble to stop.