Lyra McKee's family launch new campaign aimed at bringing her killer to justice

The family of Lyra McKee today launched a new online campaign appealing for information ahead of the second anniversary of her murder.

Justice4Lyra went live today on what would have been Lyra's 31st birthday.

The Belfast woman was shot dead while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry in April, 2019.

The so-called 'New IRA' admitted responsibility for killing Lyra, who had been living in Derry for several months prior to her death.

A number of people have been charged in connection with events surrounding Lyra's death.

However, her sister, Nichola Corner, says new information is needed to bring the person responsible for killing her to justice.

“The person who shot our Lyra dead continues to be free while we are prisoners to our pain,” she said.

Mrs Corner asked people to share their online campaign so that the people who have information about Lyra's murder can help end 'this nightmare' and give Lyra the justice she deserves.

“I do not think there is any better way we can honour Lyra on her birthday than bringing her justice.

“Our message is very simple: Speak out for Lyra. Use your voice. Failure is not an option.”

A new website, www.justice4lyra.com has been set up as part of the new campaign.

Civic buildings in Derry will be lit up in rainbow colours later this month around the time of the second anniversary of Lyra's death.

The Guildhall and other key council buildings will be illuminated from Monday, April 12, until Sunday, April 18, as a mark of respect for her memory.