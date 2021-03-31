62-year-old man charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Derry's city centre this week

A man was today charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Derry's city centre this week.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that two women were walking towards Quayside Shopping Centre car park at 9pm on Monday when they were approached by a man.

A police officer told the court that the man told one of the women that she was 'pretty and beautiful' and that he 'would love to touch you down there and hurt you down there'.

The officer said the woman believed the man was talking about her vagina.

The man then grabbed the woman in the 'inner thigh area' before raising his hand up to her groin area.

Both women ran off towards Strand Road police station but were followed by the man.

He shouted abuse at the women and said he was from Belfast 'but Belfast couldn't control' him.

The women flagged down a passing police patrol and the man was arrested.

Raymond Fitzpatrick, a 62-year-old man with an address at Victoria Street in Belfast, appeared before the local magistrates court today in connection with the incident.

The police officer said that when arrested and taken to the nearby station, Fitzpatrick shouted abuse and made sexual suggestions towards police officers.

He also spat at police and a spit guard was place over his mouth.

He continued to be abusive towards the officers and also grabbed for a police officer's groin area.

Fitzpatrick was subsequently charged with sexual assault and common assault in relation to the incident involving the two women and assaulting a police officer.

During interview, Fitzpatrick denied all the allegations against him.

The officer told the court that Fitzpatrick has 112 previous convictions, with ten of these for sexual offences.

The officer said that police would object to him being released on bail as they believe there is a 'very high risk' of him re-offending and that police would deem Fitzpatrick a 'risk' to the public.

The court was told that Fitzpatrick had been living in Derry for the last week at an address at Lawrence Hill but that that address had been withdrawn as a l bail address.

The judge highlighted that Fitzpatrick currently was of no fixed abode. A bail application was refused and Fitzpatrick was remanded in custody until April 24.