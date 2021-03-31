Contact

Another petrol bomb thrown at police in Derry during second night of trouble

Parents urged to be aware of where their children are

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police in Derry are appealing for parents and guardians to take an active interest in what their children are doing following a second night of petrol bombs being thrown in the Tullyally area.

Waterside Neighbourhood officers were on patrol when a petrol bomb was thrown.

As colleagues arrived to provide support another petrol bomb was thrown striking a police vehicle which then had to be recovered.

Further petrol bombs and masonry were thrown and a small fire lit on the roadway.

Chief Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “Young people engaging in disorder are risking not only their own safety but they also face the possibility of a criminal conviction.

"These reckless attacks are harming the local community and we would appeal for parents and guardians to make sure their children are not getting drawn in to activity that will bring them to the attention of police.

“We will continue to work alongside local representatives and partner agencies to ensure local residents can live in peace.”

