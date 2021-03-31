Major shopping chain to close one of its stores in Derry

Health and household goods retailer Semichem is to close one of its two Derry stores due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutting of the outlet at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre is one of 22 stores earmarked for closure across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East of England.

The company's other store in the city at Foyleside Shopping Centre on the cityside is to remain open.

The closures have been prompted by ongoing challenges to high street trading, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Semichem, which is owned by community retailer Scotmid Co-operative, said it was in talks with landlords in several locations and would make a final decision on a small number of the 22 stores in the coming months.

A total of 140 Semichem staff have now entered a formal consultation process.

Management at Scotmid Co-operative, owners of Semichem, said they were exploring opportunities to redeploy as many as possible within its wider business.

Karen Scott, head of Semichem, said: “The high street was already struggling to adapt to the pace of change in shopping habits, including out-of-town developments and the rise of internet shopping.

"That change has undoubtedly been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, we have reached the point where it is no longer viable to keep some of our stores open.

“We are grateful for both Scotmid and subsequent government sup- port, which has undoubtedly prolonged the life of many stores. Our priority now is to support affected colleagues at this difficult time."