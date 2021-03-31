Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry pet shop places a temporary ban on the sale of rabbits to stop 'impulse buys' over Easter

Taking on a pet is a big commitment, says store owners

Limerick village plagued by rabbits

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry pet store will not be selling rabbits over the Easter period.

Jollyes, which has a store at Buncrana Road in Derry, said it was taking the action to protect pets over Easter by putting a temporary bunny ban in place.

The store is also warning dog owners not to give their dogs chocolate over the Easter period.

Rabbits will not be on sale at the local store from today until Monday next to remove the temptation of impulse purchases and prevent the risk of unwanted bunnies being abandoned after Easter. 

Jollyes commercial director, Chris Burns, said: “Rabbits are one of our most popular pets, but a bunny is not just for Easter and we don’t want to see these lovely animals abandoned once the holiday is over. 

“Rabbits are very intelligent and a lot of fun, but they can live for over ten years so it is a big commitment and we encourage people to do their research and make sure they know what’s involved.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie