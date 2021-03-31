Derry pet shop places a temporary ban on the sale of rabbits to stop 'impulse buys' over Easter

Contact
A Derry pet store will not be selling rabbits over the Easter period.
Jollyes, which has a store at Buncrana Road in Derry, said it was taking the action to protect pets over Easter by putting a temporary bunny ban in place.
The store is also warning dog owners not to give their dogs chocolate over the Easter period.
Rabbits will not be on sale at the local store from today until Monday next to remove the temptation of impulse purchases and prevent the risk of unwanted bunnies being abandoned after Easter.
Jollyes commercial director, Chris Burns, said: “Rabbits are one of our most popular pets, but a bunny is not just for Easter and we don’t want to see these lovely animals abandoned once the holiday is over.
“Rabbits are very intelligent and a lot of fun, but they can live for over ten years so it is a big commitment and we encourage people to do their research and make sure they know what’s involved.”
