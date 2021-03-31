Covid vaccination programme in Northern Ireland now extended to those aged between 45 and 49

Contact

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has been extended to people in the 45-49 age bracket.

Everyone aged 45 and over can now book to have their jab at a vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

Booking where possible should be done online at: https://covid-19.hscni.net/ get-vaccinated

If online booking is not possible, then the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Those eligible for vaccination also have the option of waiting for their GP to contact them to arrange their jab.

The 45-49 age bracket is defined as everyone born between 01/04/1971 and 31/03/1976.

Confirming the latest expansion of the vaccination programme, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get the jab as soon as possible.

“I have something of an interest to declare with today’s announcement as I fall into the 45-49 age group.

“I am looking forward to getting my jab very shortly.”

The vaccination programme will continue to be extended, as soon as available supplies permit.

This week saw the launch of a new Northern Ireland vaccination centre at the SSE Arena.

In addition, close to 350 community pharmacies have also joined the vaccination programme.

It is expected that booking systems will be very busy in coming days, so everyone is asked to be patient.

The Minister added: “Vaccination is absolutely vital as we move forward out of this pandemic. Great work has been done at pace to progress the programme but we need to maintain that momentum.

“Whether you are in this latest age group, or one of the other eligible groups, please don’t delay in getting the vaccine. As we keep saying, the best time to book is now.”

