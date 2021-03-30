Councillors in Derry vote against giving themselves a pay rise

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council have voted not to give themselves a pay rise.

At present, the 40 local councillors are each paid an annual allowance of £15,071.

The Department of Communities, which manages the allowances for councillors, had proposed that this would be increased to £15,486 from April 1.

The increase in allowances would have been backdated to April 2020.

However, councillors voted to reject the pay rise at a meeting this evening of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee.

The proposal not to accept the rise was put forward by Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy

She said that it would not be right to accept the pay increase given the current economic difficulties faced by so many people.

"It just feels wrong at this current time in this current climate for us to be sitting awarding ourselves an increase in allowances," said Cllr Duffy.

Her proposal was supported by all other councillors at the meeting.