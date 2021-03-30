Councillors in Derry vote against giving themselves a pay rise

Contact
The council chamber in the Guildhall.
Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council have voted not to give themselves a pay rise.
At present, the 40 local councillors are each paid an annual allowance of £15,071.
The Department of Communities, which manages the allowances for councillors, had proposed that this would be increased to £15,486 from April 1.
The increase in allowances would have been backdated to April 2020.
However, councillors voted to reject the pay rise at a meeting this evening of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee.
The proposal not to accept the rise was put forward by Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy
She said that it would not be right to accept the pay increase given the current economic difficulties faced by so many people.
"It just feels wrong at this current time in this current climate for us to be sitting awarding ourselves an increase in allowances," said Cllr Duffy.
Her proposal was supported by all other councillors at the meeting.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.