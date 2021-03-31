Former principal of two Derry primary schools has passed away

Contact
The death has occurred of a former principal of two primary schools in Derry.
John (Sean) Friel, who was the principal of St Therese's Primary School in Lenamore and Glendermott Primary School in Ardmore, died on Monday.
Mr Friel lived at Limavady Road in the Waterside area of the city.
He will be buried this afternoon (Wednesday) following a service at St Columb's Church at Chapel Road.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the funeral is for family only but it will be available to view on the church's webcam.
