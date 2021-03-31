Fort George plans: Foyle MLA has reservations about using the site for a health centre

A local politician says he has reservations about the Fort George site in Derry being the base for a new health centre.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced earlier today that she has agreed that the Fort George site can be the location of a new health centre.

The site is owned by the Department for Communities (DfC) who is leading on its regeneration.

There has been many years of debate over what the prominent riverside should be used for.

However, to date, only a large office block has been built on the land.

After an Expression of Interest exercise, DfC entered an agreement with the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) so that they could further develop their proposal for the health and care centre to be located on the site.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Fort George is a strategic regeneration site that has huge potential to create real social and economic benefits for the City of Derry and beyond.

“I am delighted to announce that I have agreed to provide part of the site to the Western Health and Social Care Trust for their Health and Care Centre.

"My Department is committed to maximising Fort George’s potential and is delighted to work with the Trust to accommodate this ambitious development which will deliver key health services to the community in Derry.”

The department says that the development of a Cityside Health and Care Centre is anticipated to create 250 new permanent jobs as well as centralising approximately 450 posts in a modern state of the art facility.

The positions will include nursing, social work, allied health professional and administrative roles as well as the relocation of a number of GP surgeries.

However, SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has expressed reservations about the proposal for the Fort George site.

“While it would be foolish not to see the merit in a new health hub, particularly in the current climate, Fort George is perhaps not the most suitable location," said Mr Durkan.

“People will no doubt see this announcement as falling short of earlier proposals, promises and plans. In short, it could be deemed a reduction in terms of ambition.

"I am of the opinion that this strategically important development site would be better utilised for something that adds real value economically to the city and beyond.

“However, that being said, I am acutely aware of the challenges facing our health service pre-pandemic.

"A system already at breaking point has struggled under the weight of the past year- this state-of-the-art facility will I hope, take pressure off that system and ensure the effective delivery of integrated health services for the surrounding areas.

"The creation of 250 permanent jobs is also good news, particularly in conjunction with the transfer of Health Sciences to Magee University, which I hope will encourage more students to train and remain.”