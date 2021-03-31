Minister agrees to use the Fort George site in Derry for a major new health centre

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has agreed that the Fort George site can be the location of a new health centre.

The Fort George site is owned by the Department for Communities (DfC) who is leading on its regeneration.

There has been many years of debate over what the prominent riverside should be used for.

However, to date, only a large office block has been built on the land.

After an Expression of Interest exercise, DfC entered an agreement with the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) so that they could further develop their proposal for the health and care centre to be located on the site.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Fort George is a strategic regeneration site that has huge potential to create real social and economic benefits for the City of Derry and beyond.

“I am delighted to announce that I have agreed to provide part of the site to the Western Health and Social Care Trust for their Health and Care Centre.

"My Department is committed to maximising Fort George’s potential and is delighted to work with the Trust to accommodate this ambitious development which will deliver key health services to the community in Derry.”

The department says that the development of a Cityside Health and Care Centre is anticipated to create 250 new permanent jobs as well as centralising approximately 450 posts in a modern state of the art facility.

The positions will include nursing, social work, allied health professional and administrative roles as well as the relocation of a number of GP surgeries.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the proposed new centre.

“This is an important step towards ensuring the delivery of high quality integrated primary and community care services within the city-side of Londonderry, and also towards improving the health service infrastructure within Northern Ireland.

"I recognise the efforts of all concerned in securing the site for this new facility and my Department will continue to support this project as it moves to the next stage.”

Alan Moore, Director of Strategic Capital Development with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, (Western Trust) said: “The Western Trust welcomes the decision by the Department for Communities Minister to agree to the sale of part of the Fort George site to the Western Trust.

"I want to thank the Minister and her local officials with whom the Trust has worked closely over the past number of months.

"The announcement today will assist in facilitating plans for the Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George, bringing together GP and associated healthcare services in an integrated model.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey continued: “My Department has already started a piece of work to revise the existing Fort George masterplan.

"This revised masterplan will determine the location of the Health and Care Centre on the site and will also provide further clarity in relation to further potential development opportunities for the wider site in the future.”