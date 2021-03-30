Council to ask British government for £15m to help run City of Derry Airport over the next six years

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to ask the British government for a £15m contribution towards the cost of running the local airport for the next six years.

At present, the council is responsible for paying all the costs associated with the management of City of Derry Airport.

This is costing local ratepayers £3.4m a year.

However, the council says that if the airport is to have a future, large-scale financial support is needed from both the British and Irish governments.

Details of a new business case for the management of the airport were revealed today at a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning committee.

The council's Lead Finance Officer, Alfie Dallas, told the meeting that the business case has three key elements.

The first is a request for a funding package of £15m from the British government over the next six years.

This, Mr Dallas said, would equate to a contribution of £2.5m a year towards the running costs of the airport.

The second main element of the business case would be a further request that the British government continues to provide 100% of the funding required to maintain the air route from Derry to London.

The government has already said that it will continue to cover the cost of the London route through a Public Service Order (PSO) until 2023.

PSOs provide funding for air routes which are seen as vital for the economic development of the region they serve.

The new business case from the council asks the British government to continue fully funding the London route after 2023.

Another key aspect of the business case, Mr Dallas said today, was negotiating with the Irish government to create a PSO air route between Derry and Dublin.

Mr Dallas said the council had received significant support from the British government and the Northern Ireland Executive to cover the losses at the airport as a result of the pandemic.

However, in relation to the long-term future of the airport, he said the council could not continue to subsidise the facility at the current rate.

“The need for government intervention at this point is critical,” said Mr Dallas.

The council's chief executive, John Kelpie, said a lot of hard work had gone in to the preparation of the business case.

“If this application to government or governments is successful it will significantly reduce the financial challenge on council and the responsibility for the sustainability of the airport will become a shared responsibility with the council and our partners in government.

“Clearly the journey ahead to reach that point will be challenging. It will require a lot of hard work to progress our case but it is actually very encouraging at this stage even in advance of producing this report to government that we have seen a number of positive engagements from government over the last number of months.”

Councillors at today's meeting unanimously supported a proposal that council officers now 'urgently communicate' with the two governments in relation to the new business case for the airport.