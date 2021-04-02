Contact

Council to meet Ambulance Service over waiting times

The Council discussed the issue at last month's full council meeting.

Council to meet Ambulance Service over waiting times

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Representatives from Mid Ulster District Council will take up an invitation to meet with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) over waiting times in the area.

The decision, taken at a full council meeting last week, came after the council had written to NIAS raising concern over how long constituents were waiting for emergency response.

Councillors agreed to facilitate a meeting between representatives and the NIAS to resolve the issue.

“They themselves felt the issue with putting numbers at the end of lanes was vital to them, and I would encourage that,” said Cllr Trevor Wilson.

“They too are happy to meet us to discuss ambulance services within the district and I propose we take them up on that offer.”

