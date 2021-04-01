Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Council to work towards wheelchair accessible park

The move comes as neighbouring Causeway Coast and Glens break ground on their latest accessible park.

Council to work towards wheelchair accessible park

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Mid Ulster District Council is exploring the possibility of developing more wheelchair-accessible play facilities throughout the council area.

At last week's full council meeting, Chair Cathal Mallaghan raised the issue after being approached by a constituent at a event to launch new play equipment.

“It's come to my attention that there is a lack of wheelchair-accessible play equipment in the Mid Ulster area,” he told the meeting.

“One parent made me aware of a piece of equipment that can be used to put a wheelchair into a swing, and we don't have that.

“There are four procurement processes going on at the minute in terms of play equipment, and I propose we ensure this equipment required for people in wheelchairs can be installed going forward.”

Work began this week on a similar project in Limavady, part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Cllr Barry Montieth said he was in full support of the proposal.

“Members of the public had said there were only maybe one or two play parks within the Six Counties that are fully disabled compliant,” he said.

“It was discussed we would look at maybe some of those, but in the interim, it's something we need to get our heads back round.

“They are just as entitled to access services as everyone else and we need to make sure they are able to do so.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie