Council to take part in review of government boundaries

Contact
Mid Ulster District Council is set to take up an offer to engage with an upcoming review of local government boundaries in Nothern Ireland.
The decision was in response to correspondence from the Local Boundaries Commissioner who offered to undertake a virtual information session on the upcoming review.
Councillors at a meeting of the local council last week discussed some of the individual issues they had in their areas.
However, the councillors decided a collective position would be better to bring to the commissioner.
“Let's meet with the local government boundary commissioner and then we can put forward proposals and changes for how we see it, but everything will be tied by legislation,” said Councillor Wesley Brown.
“Every party is entitled to make representations, but at the end of the day, the decision will lie with the commissioner.”
Cllr Barry Montieth said corporate agreement would make a stronger case on behalf of the council.
“We're not going to get agreement across every aspect of the review, but I believe there are issues that there would be corporate agreement on and I think it would make it all the stronger,” he said.
“Even if it's only one or two, it makes it stronger going to the commissioner if you can say all parties agreed to it.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.