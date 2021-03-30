Derry republicans call off planned Easter Monday commemoration event

Organisers of a planned Easter commemoration in Derry next week have cancelled the event.

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee had encouraged people to attend the commemoration in Creggan on Easter Monday.

However, there had been appeals for the event not to go ahead because of the current Covid restrictions.

In a statement today, the organisers of the event, the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, said that 'having entered comradely talks with Saoradh' they have decided to 'alter our planned Easter Monday commemoration to a dignified wreath laying ceremony'.

The statement continued: "It is clear that there are those who are endeavouring to turn the worldwide pandemic into a political stick to deflect the attention and scrutiny that is at present focused on British Crown Forces after their attack on the Creggan community on the 18th of March.

"We as Republicans cannot allow this to happen. Our wreath laying ceremony will be fitting and dignified.

"We look forward to the day when once again we all can come together to hold a full commemoration."