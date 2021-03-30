Any Masterminds in Derry?

Have you got what it takes to take home a coveted glass bowl?

BBC Mastermind is currently scouring the UK to find contenders for the next series, which will be filmed in Belfast.

Applications close on Monday May 24 2021 at midnight, but contestants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as casting is currently under way.

Entry is open to all UK residents (including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.

An application form can be requested by emailing mastermind.hth@hattrick.com.