Any Masterminds in Derry?

Contact
Have you got what it takes to take home a coveted glass bowl?
BBC Mastermind is currently scouring the UK to find contenders for the next series, which will be filmed in Belfast.
Applications close on Monday May 24 2021 at midnight, but contestants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as casting is currently under way.
Entry is open to all UK residents (including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.
An application form can be requested by emailing mastermind.hth@hattrick.com.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.