Court told that man threatened to kill his girlfriend and unborn child during alleged knife attack in Derry

A man was today charged in connection in connection with an alleged knife attack in Derry at the weekend.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that around 10.30pm on Sunday police attended the address at Spencer Road following a report of a man carrying a knife.

Police spoke with the residents of the address who said the 31-year-old defendant, Alin-Alexandru Lazareanu, had been at the address and they had made him some food.

An argument had later started over the treatment of a pet dog and the defendant began 'aggressive' and left the address.

A short time later he returned and was carrying a knife, which was described as a '6 to 8 inch carving knife'.

He banged on the door of the flat and caused damage to the door with the knife.

When one of the occupants of the flat opened the door, the court was told that Lazareanu tried to 'slash' this man with the knife.

The defendant, whose address was listed on court documents as Bonds Street, was restrained on the ground by two men and they took the knife off him.

Residents of the flat told police that during the incident had threatened to kill his girlfriend and her unborn child.

They said that they believed he would be 'capable' of carrying out the threat.

The court was told that when interviewed by police, Lazareanu said he remembered being in the flat and then leaving but could not recall the later events.

In relation to Sunday night's incident, he was charged with attempted GBH, issuing a threat to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

A bail application was made on his behalf.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been living in the North for four years and had no criminal record.

However, a police officer told the court that they were opposed to Lazareanu being released on bail.

The officer said that an address put forward for the defendant was only two minutes walk away from the flat where the weekend incident took place.

Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear before the local court on April 27.