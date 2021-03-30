Magherafelt postal area records a sharp increase in rate of Covid cases

One area in County Derry has recorded the second highest rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in Nothern Ireland over the last seven days.

Magherafelt's BT45 postal area had fallen to the bottom of the list the previous week with the lowest rate in the county, but it again has the highest rate in the county at 141.6.

Mid Ulster, in which BT45 and BT46 sit, currently has the highest seven-day rolling rate in Northern Ireland at 122.7.

County Derry's overall rate per 100,000 of population rose again to 69.3 over the last week, above the overall NI figure (53.7) for the second week in a row.

Garvagh's BT51 area recorded the lowest rate at just 11.3, with only three cases identified in the area last week.

While the highest rise in cases (75.5%) came in Magherafelt, the largest reduction (55.6%) was recorded in Coleraine's BT52 area, where just four cases were discovered.

With 17.3% more tests carried out over the last week than the previous seven days, the rate of positivity fell to 3.8%, with Magherafelt seeing the highest positive levels at 6.9%.

Garvagh's 0.8% was the lowest percentage recorded last week.

There have been two Covid-related deaths within the county's local government districts, with one each occurring in Mid Ulster and Causeway Coast and Glens. Derry City and Strabane recorded none.

The number of Covid patients in Altnagelvin Hospital fell from 22 to 19, while there were also reductions in Antrim Area (26 to 25) and Causeway (6 to 4).

A total of 730,471 people have now received at least their first dose of the vaccine, which represents 38.6% of the entire population of Northern Ireland. 125,017 have also received their second dose.

No further coronavirus-related deaths were yesterday recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, which means the total number of deaths remains at 2,111.

An additional 65 people have tested positive for Covid-19, following tests on 2,506 individuals.

There were 129 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 17 in intensive care and 10 being ventilated.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 117,015.

Meanwhile, a local councillor has welcomed the commencement this week of community vaccination clinics in Maghera.

Mid Ulster District councillor Brian McGuigan wished staff at Harkin's Pharmacy well.

“Community pharmacists are an integral part of our society and delivering the Covid-19 vaccination within the heart of our community will be invaluable,” he said.

“I want to wish all the staff well as they further support the vaccination programme and yet again this is our local Pharmacy teams playing a central role in primary healthcare.”