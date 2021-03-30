Derry company helping local school pupils to look after their mental health

Contact
Pictured are pupils, staff and representatives from B & CO Care at the handover of the packs.
A Derry school is helping their pupils look after their mental health.
St. Brigid's College in partnership with the Aspire Programme and the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership have received 'Mindfulness Packs' provided by B & CO Care, a local self-care company who provide care packs, encouraging individuals to take time for themselves.
A spokesperson for the school said: “They will be a welcome addition to our Year 8 Pastoral Care programme and the focus on the mental health and well-being when pupils return to school after Easter.”
