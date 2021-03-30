Petrol bomb thrown at police during disturbances in Derry last night

There was unrest in Derry yesterday evening during which a petrol bomb was thrown at police.

Shortly after 7:20pm, it was reported that a group of 40 people had gathered at Tullymore Road in the Currynierin area.

As police were in the area, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown towards a parked police vehicle but did not strike it.

Masonry was also thrown at a police vehicle during the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.

Officers in attendance subsequently seized a number of items including wooden planks and iron bars.

A police spokesperson said they are now reviewing the latest CCTV recordings to identify those involved and where appropriate, make arrests and bring people before the courts.

Police have warned too that parents and guardians have an important obligation to speak to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with.

"Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record," said the police spokesperson.