Petrol bomb thrown at police during disturbances in Derry last night

Contact
There was unrest in Derry yesterday evening during which a petrol bomb was thrown at police.
Shortly after 7:20pm, it was reported that a group of 40 people had gathered at Tullymore Road in the Currynierin area.
As police were in the area, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown towards a parked police vehicle but did not strike it.
Masonry was also thrown at a police vehicle during the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.
Officers in attendance subsequently seized a number of items including wooden planks and iron bars.
A police spokesperson said they are now reviewing the latest CCTV recordings to identify those involved and where appropriate, make arrests and bring people before the courts.
Police have warned too that parents and guardians have an important obligation to speak to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with.
"Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record," said the police spokesperson.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Martina Anderson said pigeon droppings are causing a health hazard on the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge.
Rainey President Dylan Davies, Brian Smyth (Director of Rugby), Ian McKinley (Head Coach) and Steven Rutledge (Chairman)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.