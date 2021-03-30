Contact

Pigeons poo causing a health hazard on Derry bridge, says local MLA

Local council and government department asked to look at the problem

craigavonbridge

Martina Anderson said pigeon droppings are causing a health hazard on the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A local politician has raised concerns about the health hazard posed by pigeon droppings on a bridge in Derry.

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Martina Anderson said she had been contacted recently by several people about the amount of droppings on the walkway along the lower deck of the bridge.

The walkway is being used even more nowadays given the amount of people who are out walking during the pandemic lockdown.

Ms Anderson said she was concerned that someone could be hurt by the 'serious public health risk' posed by the pigeon droppings.

She has asked Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department of Infrastructure, which is responsible for the bridge, to look at the problem.

She has the agencies to look at ecologically friendly ways of preventing pigeons from roosting on the bridge.

"In the past few weeks I have been contacted by people using the under deck of Craigavon Bridge disgusted at the amount of pigeon droppings in and around the walkway and railings there.

"There are sections of railings covered in the stuff.

"It's clearly a health hazard, so it's vital that it's cleaned as soon as possible."

