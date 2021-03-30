Man due in court this morning in connection with aggravated burglary in Derry at the weekend

A 31-year-old man is due in court this morning in connection with an aggravated burglary in Derry on Sunday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10.30pm at a flat in the Spencer Road area of the city.

Police had reported that a man entered the flat armed with what was described as a ‘carving knife’.

It was reported once inside the property, some type of altercation occurred between the suspect and the occupants of the flat.

It was reported the occupants disarmed the suspect who then made off on foot.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested and he is due before Derry Magistrates Court this morning.