Tributes to much-loved Derry man who has died in Dubai

Tributes have been paid to a popular Derry man who has died in Dubai.

Ciaran Toland had been living in the United Arab Emirates with his wife Prisca and his children Elli and Max.

The 49-year-old died on March 26 from cancer.

A special Mass in his memory will be held at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry on Wednesday, March 31, at 10am.

The local man was described as an avid snowboarder, hiker, mountain biker, golfer and football player.

Many online tributes have been paid to Ciaran, a former pupil of St Eugene's Primary School and St Columb's College.

Former colleague Deemah Kayed said it was a blessing to have worked with Ciaran and known him.

"The love, devotion he had for his family and his work ethics are to name a few of the many qualities I admire and respect in Ciaran.

"Ciaran will always be remembered and his passing is a great loss to us."

Martin Leese wrote: "Friends and family come and go during our lifetime. However, every so often we’re blessed with meeting that one person who will always leave an indelible mark on our own life.

"Ciaran, was one of those people. He was the typical Irishman. Charismatic, Charming and funny all rolled into one. Not to mention a brilliant father and husband to Max, Elli and Prisca.

"I shall miss the times when all the world’s problems were solved over a pint.

"Life can be so cruel at times. All I know that is heaven is a brighter place with Mr Toland residing there!"

Ciaran was the eldest son of Christy and Noaleen Toland from Aberfoyle Crescent in Derry and the beloved brother of Pauline (Noblet), Elaine (Porteous) and Ronan.

The memorial Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral will be available to view on the church's webcam.

Ciaran's family have said that donations in his memory can be gifted to support the medical needs of others

at the Al Jalila Foundation in Dubai.

People can donate via www.aljalilafoundation.ae/get-involved/make-a-donation/

Please include in the subject line that the donation is in honour of Ciaran Toland.