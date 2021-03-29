Process has begun into the proposed buying of land to help create a new cycle route from Derry to Muff

Vesting procedures are underway in relation to land which may have to be purchased to create a new cycle route from Derry to Muff.

It emerged last week that the brakes have temporarily been put on plans for the new multi-million pound cycle path.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee met on Wednesday to make a final decision on planning permission for the proposal to construct the cycle path from the entrance of the Foyle Hospice all the way down to Muff village.

Local planning officers had recommended that the application be approved.

Given that the local council is the lead organisation behind the cycle path, it had been expected that planning permission would be granted at Wednesday's meeting.

However, a number of people who live along the route of the proposed cycle path spoke at the meeting to highlight concerns that they have with the present plans.

After discussing the issues involved, members of the committee agreed to defer their final decision until councillors can take part in a site visit to the area to look at the issues raised by the local residents.

Despite this delay, the Department of Infrastructure is proposing to make an order vesting lands through which the proposed cycle route will be go.

Vesting means that the government can purchase land for public projects even if the owner does not wish to sell it.

The department said that land in the townlands of Shantallow, Ballynashallog, Ballynagard and Culmore may be purchased as part of the work on the new Derry to Muff cycle route.

A map of the lands affected can be viewed at the Derry City and Strabane District Council offices at Strand Road and the Roads Service base in Derry at Crescent Road in the Waterside.

Anyone who wishes to object to the proposed vesting orders must do so by April 30.

The plans for the Derry to Muff greenway, which is a joint project between Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, have been in the pipeline since 2015.

It is funded by the European Union and the governments on both sides of the border.