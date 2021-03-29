Fears that a child could be killed unless better parking provision is created outside a Derry school

Concern has been raised that it could take the death of a child before road safety is improved outside a Derry primary school.

For many years, staff and parents at St Paul's Primary School in Galliagh have been campaigning for better parking facilities at the school.

As a result of the lack of facilities, the area outside the school is extremely busy each morning and afternoon at the end of the school day.

It was announced last week that a 20mph limit is to be introduced outside the school.

However, the school's staff say this is not enough and have called for adequate parking provision to be put in place.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is now throwing its weight behind the school's campaign.

The council passed a motion at its monthly meeting on Thursday requesting that the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Education work together to find a solution for the issues at St Paul's.

Councillor Aileen Mellon, who brought the motion before the council, said there was land available around the school which could be used for parking space.

“We cannot wait until a tragedy happens,” she said.

Speaking at Thursday's meeting, the council's Mayor, Brian Tierney, said he had supported the school's road safety campaign for several years.

He suggested that as well as the two government departments, the Housing Executive should also be contacted about the issues at St Paul's as it was his understanding that the Executive owned most of the land around the school.

“I believe that with a bit of imagination and creativity that those issues should be able to be overcome,” said Cllr Tierney.

“Though very welcome news only a few days ago that the speed limit around the school is to drop to 20mph, it won't cure the problem.

“I pass this school every morning on my way to work and it is extremely packed outside it with cars that are parking on the main Moss Road.

“I fear that there will be a tragedy outside this school in the near future if we don't support the school and act with all the departments to do all we can to get these safety measures brought to the school.”

DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock said she fully supported the motion in support of St Paul's.

Alderman McClintock said there were other local schools facing a similar situation but added that if a plan could be put in place to address the issues at the Galliagh school then it would hopefully also help those other schools.

Cllr Mellon's motion was passed unanimously.