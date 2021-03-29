Occupants of a flat in Derry disarm man with a knife who tried to burgle the property last night

Police are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary in Derry last night.

Inspector Moore said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.30pm that a man entered a flat on Spencer Road, armed with what was described as a ‘carving knife’.

"It was reported once inside the property, some type of altercation occurred between the suspect and the occupants of the flat.

"It was reported the occupants disarmed the suspect who then made off on foot. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any physical injuries.

“A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences, including attempted grievous bodily harm, and he remains in custody this morning, assisting with enquiries.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1577 of 28/03/21.