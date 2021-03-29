Occupants of a flat in Derry disarm man with a knife who tried to burgle the property last night

Contact
Police are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary in Derry last night.
Inspector Moore said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.30pm that a man entered a flat on Spencer Road, armed with what was described as a ‘carving knife’.
"It was reported once inside the property, some type of altercation occurred between the suspect and the occupants of the flat.
"It was reported the occupants disarmed the suspect who then made off on foot. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any physical injuries.
“A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences, including attempted grievous bodily harm, and he remains in custody this morning, assisting with enquiries.”
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1577 of 28/03/21.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.