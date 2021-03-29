Concerns raised about the state of many roads in Derry's council area

A local councillor has raised concerns about the state of many rural roads in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

DUP Alderman Ryan McCready tabled a motion at the council's monthly meeting on Thursday asking that the council write to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to find out why she 'did not seek additional funding from the finance minister in order to improve our roads'.

The SDLP tried to have the motion altered to take out Ms Mallon's name and to widen the issue to include other government departments.

However, they failed to get enough support to make the amendment.

Alderman McCready's motion was passed, without the support of SDLP councillors.

He said ratepayers and road users deserve safer and better roads.

Among the areas he highlighted were Eglinton, Carmoney, Strathfolye, Curryfree, Claudy, Newbuildings, Bready, Ardlough, Ardmore and Tullyally.

“Some of the roads in the rural area are absolutely atrocious, and is a constant going concern and it needs to be addressed with action,” he said.

“Not words, not yellow spray – but more funding, proper staffing and delivery of remediations.”

Alderman McCready said that the structural maintenance capital budget for the road network has increased from £75m to £83.8m in 2020-21.

“When Minister Mallon was asked at the NI Assembly - why she didn’t make any further bids for additional money during the January monitoring rounds.

“This is unusual given that usually around January time the Department for Infrastructure would bid for roads maintenance funding.

“Such schemes are crucial for local communities, particularly in rural areas that have to constantly put up with poor quality roads.”

Alderman McCready added: “The Infrastructure Minister needs to invest in the roads in the west of the province and in particular the rural road network within our Council area.

“As it stands today, it simply is not good enough,” said the local councillor.