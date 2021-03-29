Free parking extended for staff at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Free parking for healthcare staff is being extended at Altnagelvin Hospital and other Western Trust sites.

Health Minister Robin Swann has approved a further period of free car parking for health and social care staff from April 1 to July 31.

Minister Swann said: “I have asked Trusts to proceed with putting in place arrangements to extend free parking for staff for another four months.

"I am aware that with the hope of further recovery from the pandemic and associated rebuilding of the HSC, it is anticipated that many more parking spaces will be required for patients and visitors.

“This will mean that it will not be possible to provide onsite free car parking for staff to the same levels as in the first two periods, and my officials are working with Trusts and others on a range of potential offsite solutions.

"Trusts will be keeping staff informed at a local level.”