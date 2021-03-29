Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Free parking extended for staff at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Health Minister extends free parking until end of July

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Western Trust confirms testing for staff

Altnagelvin Hospital.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Free parking for healthcare staff is being extended at Altnagelvin Hospital and other Western Trust sites.

Health Minister Robin Swann has approved a further period of free car parking for health and social care staff from April 1 to July 31.

Minister Swann said: “I have asked Trusts to proceed with putting in place arrangements to extend free parking for staff for another four months.

"I am aware that with the hope of further recovery from the pandemic and associated rebuilding of the HSC, it is anticipated that many more parking spaces will be required for patients and visitors.

“This will mean that it will not be possible to provide onsite free car parking for staff to the same levels as in the first two periods, and my officials are working with Trusts and others on a range of potential offsite solutions.

"Trusts will be keeping staff informed at a local level.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie