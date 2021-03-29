Victoria Road in Derry is one of the worst in Ni in terms of repairs needed

A busy road in Derry has been named as one of the worst in Northern Ireland when it comes to repairs needed.

The stretch of Victoria Road from Craigavon Bridge to Prehen needs 72 repairs, according to an article published by the BBC.

More than 85,000 defects, including potholes, were recorded on Northern Ireland's roads in the past 12 months.

The Department for Infrastructure says "historic underinvestment" has made it difficult to solve the problem.

The current annual budget for roads maintenance is £96m, and the minister has bid for £120m in the 2021-2022 budget.

Figures released to BBC News NI under the Freedom of Information Act reveal a total of 85,983 defects were recorded in 2020.

The stretch of road with the greatest number of recorded defects was the Fathom Line (125), which links Newry with the border on the shores of Carlingford Lough.

Read the full article here - https://bbc.in/2PimvUD