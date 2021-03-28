Could vaccine-only film screenings soon be on offer at Derry cinema?

Contact
The Omniplex cinema in Derry. Photo by Kenneth Allen
Ireland's biggest cinema chain has put forward the possibility of vaccine-only screenings when restrictions are eased.
Omniplex, which has 33 branches in Ireland, including its outlet at Strand Road in Derry, says it could offer one screening with social distancing for those yet to receive a Covid jab.
Speaking to Newstalk radio, company director Mark Anderson says there are a few things that need to be considered before it could be introduced.
He said: “Would it be legal to distinguish between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people? That would be all down to the Government's guidelines on social distancing.”
He said if the guidelines do change around social distancing for those who have been vaccinated, it could change what they will be able to do as a business.
Mr Anderson says it would be a good move for business and a much-needed boost for those who have been vaccinated.
“For those people who have received their vaccination, they can go in and there will be no social distancing. Also, as a business we could potentially increase our revenue four-fold, that is something worth considering.
“I do think that choice is important, so the same choice would have to be afforded in terms of show times and screenings for vaccinated people and non-vaccinated people.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.