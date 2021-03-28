Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont to speak at a meeting of Derry's council this week

Contact
Carlos Puigdemont will speak at a Derry council meeting this week.
Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont MEP will address a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Tuesday.
In October 2017, an independence referendum was held in Catalonia.
A vast of those voted were in favour of the region declaring independence from Spain.
However, the turnout in the referendum was only 43%.
The Spanish government declared the poll and dissolved the Catalan parliament.
Since 2017, Mr Puigdemont and other Catalan ministers have been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium.
They are wanted in Spain on rebellion charges.
Mr Puigdemont has been invited to speak remotely to a meeting of the local council this week following a motion in 2019 by People Before Profit councillor Eamonn McCann.
He will speak at a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning committee on Tuesday at 4pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.