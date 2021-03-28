Police anger after one of the highest ever drunk driver readings

Contact
Police have expressed their anger after a drunk driver’s reading was so high the roadside breathalyser could not record a reading.
PSNI Mid Ulster said it was a ‘miracle’ no one was killed following the incident on the Tobermory Road on Saturday night.
The driver’s car was stopped in a member of the public’s garden after having been observed by police ‘weaving like a snake’.
“A real sense of anger here tonight, we have just recorded one of the highest ever drunk driver readings in Northern Ireland and indeed the UK,” said a police spokesperson.
”Crews caught this wannabee killer on the Tobermore Road weaving like a snake, he ended up in an innocent person's garden.
”The breathalyser couldn't register a reading when he was tested in the car because it was so high (they have a limit of 220).
”When tested in custody after being taken to the station and booked in, he blew 180 on the evidential machine. The limit is 35.
”It's a miracle that we don't have officers calling at someone's house tonight, to deliver a death message to a family of a loved one who has been mowed down and killed.”
Police also branded the behaviour of the car’s occupants as ‘pathetic’ after a female passenger ‘roared with laughter’ throughout the incident.
