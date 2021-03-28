Plans for second Grade A office block at Ebrington site in Derry

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has revealed updated plans aimed at breathing life into the Ebrington site in Derry in the form of an additional grade A office block and Maritime Museum.

The Deputy First Minister shared the plans following an Assembly question from Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Martina Anderson.

It will mean that the current underground car park will be ‘disposed of’ to make way for further private development.

Ms Anderson asked the Deputy First Minister for an update on projects at the Ebrington site.

In response, Ms O'Neill reiterated TEO’s commitment to the regeneration of the North West.

The Deputy First Minister said ‘significant progress’ has been made since TEO took direct responsibility for the site in April 2016.

“All buildings on site now have a lease agreement or a preferred developer identified, construction of the new Grade A office accommodation is well under way and due to be complete in March 2022,” she explained.

“Construction works on a proposed new hotel are due to commence in the summer and a business case to develop a Maritime Museum is being progressed by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“Subject to budget and approvals it’s hoped that the council museum will open in 2024.

“A new site entrance road and a new service road opened in 2020 along with the provision of essential utility services which are near completion.

“These works have helped to attract private sector investment to the site with three new businesses opening on site in 2020 and more scheduled to open when the tenant fit-out works are completed.

“We will continue to advance all remaining development works and progress the phased transfer of the site to the local council in due course and we very much look forward to the benefits of the regeneration to come for many years ahead.”

Ms Anderson also wanted to know how advanced the plans were for a second Grade A office block at Ebrington Square.

She was told that permission has also been granted for a second Grade A office building on the same parcel of land above the underground car park.

Should the market support it, she said, there is scope for another office block.

“Given the high level of interest for investment on site following previous marketing exercises we are making plans to dispose of the car park and remaining land as a development opportunity.

“This is expected to be via a marketing exercise in line with the well-established process used for the disposal of other land and buildings on site.

“We’re keen to bring this to the market as soon as possible and work is already well under way in preparation.

“We anticipate that a development opportunity will be well-publicised and hopefully formal expressions of interest sought by early April,” the Deputy First Minister said.

With regards to the removal of the underground car park, in its masterplan TEO previously said Ebrington aims to achieve 1125 new car parking spaces to facilitate development and a transport infrastructure that prioritises sustainable modes of transport.

The document adds: “The parking concept is to minimise the negative physical impact of the car on the new environment being created by centralising the main provision, in a below ground deck car park.

”A surface car parking solution would have been entirely the wrong approach and message to the city.

“Surface car parking in this context is synonymous with ‘Urban blight’ and a lack of confidence in regeneration, the city and the NI economy, and would be inappropriate and lacking in ambition for a catalyst regeneration project.”

The Executive Office was asked whether the removal of the underground car park would leave adequate parking space on the site. No response has been provided at this time.

The former military base in the Waterside area was gifted to the city in 2003 by the Ministry of Defence.

Urban regeneration company, Ilex, was established to undertake development of the site but it was shut down in 2016.

The Executive Office (TEO) then assumed ownership.

In 2014 the department has published an Ebrington Development Framework laying out each phase of development.

It talked of ambitious plans for boutique and mid-range hotels, residential buildings, a mix of creative businesses and ‘elevated gardens’.

The TEO masterplan also mentioned a sculpture trail, high quality public realm spaces, SuDS ponds, wet meadows and an ‘agora’ which could be used as an event space - in ancient Greece an agora was an public open space used for assemblies and markets.

It was anticipated to take 5-10 years.

In recent years change has been evident with the introduction of a new café, a hair salon, grade A office construction, the unveiling the impressive Peace Tree artwork, more recent news of expansion at the brewery/restaurant and general upgrades on site.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office said: “The plan is to dispose of the underground carpark and remainder of the enabling platform on which the current Grade A project is being constructed at the King Street entrance. The temporary car park at the Limavady Road entrance will remain available.”