Three men arrested during separate alleged drug-related incidents in Derry

Police in Derry made a number of drug-related arrests in an eight-hour period.
A 36-year-old man was arrested in the city on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possession of Class B and Class C drugs and also for an alleged breach of bail conditions.
At around 10pm that night, officers became suspicious of a man in a vehicle in the Queen’s Quay area.
A 46-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and possession of Class A drugs.
A short time later, officers on patrol noted a car being driven in a 'concerning manner' along the Madam's Bank Road.
The driver was stopped in the nearby Glenabbey area and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and several drug-related offences.
