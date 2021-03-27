Derry singer ROE to speak about her life in lockdown in TV programme next week

Derry singer ROE is to be a guest on a special edition of UTV's weekly magazine programme UTV Life which will be screened next week.

As well as performing, the 21-year-old, whose real name is Roisin Donald, will chat to presenter Pamela Ballantine and give an update on her future projects. as well as revealing what she has been up to during lockdown.

ROE, who has played Glastonbury, supported Snow Patrol, Kodaline and Robbie Williams on tour, released a number of tracks full of emotion, edge and electronic influences dealing with everything from heartache to growing pains and lockdown.

ROE, who penned her first song at the age of 14, started out at North West Regional College before going on to work with local MOBO nominee David Lyttle, and quickly following a trail blazed by SOAK, another musical success story from Derry.

ROE has to date released several EPs and across tracks like Fake Ur Death, Wasted. Patient, Thinking, Playground Fights and the recently released during lockdown via Zoom, Room to Breathe.

She has also written music for Northern Ireland’s only Walled City by way of a TV ad, appeared on one of Harp’s ‘Pure Here’ clips and had one of her tracks played in an episode of the reality series we all love to hate, The Only Way is Essex.

Also appearing on the UTV Life special next week will be singer Ralph McClean, country singer Lisa McHugh, singer songwriters Gareth Dunlop and Dom Martin, Jordan Adetunji, a hip hop rapper from Belfast, singer songwriter, and winner of the last NI Music Awards, Sasha Samara, veteran blues and jazz guitarist, Ronnie Greer and Indie rock band, The Minnows.

UTV Life will be screened on UTV at 8pm on Tuesday next, March 30.