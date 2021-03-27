Derry group honoured for its work in local community

A Derry group has finally got its hands on a special honour for their volunteering work.

U3A Foyle was last year awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The local group were told in June of last year that they were to receive the prestigious award.

However, the presentation was postponed due to the Covid restrictions.

It had been hoped that members of Foyle U3A would have been able to attend the presentation ceremony to celebrate their achievement.

However, it was decided that the presentation should go ahead this week in the absence of any dates on when a group of people can safely gather together.

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service is an annual award made to recognise and reward excellence in voluntary activities carried out by groups in the community.

The award was announced in 2002 as part of celebrations for The Queen's Golden Jubilee, and was first known as The Queen's Golden Jubilee Award.

U3A Foyle is a voluntary organisation with more than 1,000 members which encourages enjoyment of an active and fulfilling lifestyle for retirees by the provision of a range of recreational courses, educational classes and social activities.