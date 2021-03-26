Contact

Derry man Peter Cunnah gets his own new show on Radio Ulster

D:Ream front man looking forward to sharing his taste in music

Peter Cunnah's new show starts on April 4.

Derry man Peter Cunnah, the front man of D:Ream, who had a number of big hits in the 1990s, is getting his own new show on Radio Ulster.

The new six-part series Peter Cunnah’s Beats For Better Days begins on Sunday, April 4, at 4pm.

Listeners are told to expect plenty of tales of life in pop’s fast lane and expert insights into the making of music.

Peter said: “There’s no lockdown on feeling good on this show baby!

“I’ll be on BBC Radio Ulster over the next six weeks with loads of uplifting tracks and plenty of positive energy – just doing my bit to help things get a wee bit better. Apparently I've some form in that department as you may know.

“I'm delighted to have the chance share the songs that I turn to when I need to feel good, records that are guaranteed to make you get up off your chair and do a little dance around the room.

“I'm talking Daft Punk, Talking Heads, Basement Jaxx and many others.

“We’ve got it all on the show, so stick with me over the next six weeks, you’re gonna hear plenty of songs and stories that will get your body moving and put a smile on your face. And hey, don’t we all need a bit of that right now?”

